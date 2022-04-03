Duterte reveals he fired ''about five or six'' Cabinet secretaries

President Rodrigo Duterte revealed that he have fired ''about five or six'' Cabinet secretaries due to corrupt practices.

Duterte made revelation that during the proclamation rally of the PDP-Laban in Cebu last Thursday.

He did not name the cabinet secretaries but he confirmed that one of them that he recently fired is his friend.

"I have members who have gone astray as well. I’ve fired about five or six secretaries in the last few years. I fired another one just two weeks ago. I really fired him because of corruption. He’s my friend," he said.

After Duterte's pronouncement, acting Presidential Spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar explained that Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu recently resigned due to health reasons and not because of corruption.

"Former Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu resigned due to health reasons," he said.

“There is, therefore, no truth to the insinuation and or rumor of his involvement in corruption," he added. Robina Asido/DMS