DOJ says PDEA data to be given to ICC, rights groups to shed light on anti-drug campaign

The Department of Justice (DOJ) expressed belief that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) data on its operations to be given to International Criminal Court and human rights bodies will make them understand why the goverment ''intensified campaign against illegal drugs.''

"I think the agencies are ready to submit data about the confiscated drugs and so forth and so on that they have seized over the years to show the extent of the problem on illegal drugs," Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Thursday.

"Now if they are going to submit it to human rights or to the ICC, maybe it is for these agencies to know, especially the ICC, why the Philippine government intensified its campaign against illegal drugs, because it is widespread and many people, especially the children were victimized," he said.

Guevarra hoped the ICC are able to understand the reason behind the intensified anti-illegal drug war of the Philippine government.

"We hope they will understand that context in their investigation that they are doing on the alleged human rights violations in relation to the conduct of the drug war ng Philippine government," he said.

"That is really their purpose, to find out if there is crime against humanity, I’m talking about the ICC. Crime against humanity committed by certain people in the Philippines in connection with the campaign against illegal drugs," he added.

Guevarra said the DOJ is also helping the government by showing domestic institutions in the country are working to address issues against illegal drugs. Robina Asido/DMS