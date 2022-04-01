Over 100 provinces, cities now under Alert Level 1

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Thursday updated the alert level system list, now with over 100 provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs), and independent component cities (ICCs) under Alert Level 1.

This was higher compared to 48 Alert Level 1 areas in its previous list, which took effect during the second half of March.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said the new alert levels will take effect from April 1 to 15.

Public and private establishments as well as public utility vehicles (PUV) in these areas will be allowed to operate at full capacity.

Under the updated list the following areas will be under Alert Level 1: National Capital Region; Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, and Baguio City; Region I: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City; Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, City of Santiago, and Quirino; Region III: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Angeles City, Tarlac, Zambales, and Olongapo City; Region IV-A: Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Lucena City; Region IV-B: Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City; Region V: Albay, Catanduanes, and Naga City; Region VI: Aklan, Guimaras, Capiz, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City; Region VII: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City; Region VIII: Biliran, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City; Region IX: Zamboanga City; Region X: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Iligan City, and Cagayan de Oro City; Region XI: Davao City; Region XIII (Caraga) : Surigao del Sur, Surigao City, and Butuan City.

Also placed under Alert Level 1 are the following component cities and municipalities.

Cordillera Administrative Region: Ifugao (Lagawe, Lamut), Mountain Province (Besao, Bontoc, Sagada); Region II: Nueva Vizcaya (Bambang, Bayombong, Dupax Del Norte, Quezon, Solano, Villaverde); Region IV-A: Quezon (City of Tayabas, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc); Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro (Lubang), Palawan (Culion); Region V: Camarines Norte (Daet, San Vicente), Camarines Sur (Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Iriga City, Presentacion (Parubcan), San Fernando), Sorsogon (Barcelona, Bulusan, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon, Gubat, Juban, Magallanes, Prieto Diaz); Region VI: Antique (San Jose, Sebaste), Iloilo (Anilao, Balasan, Banate, Barotac Nuevo, Barotac Viejo, Bingawan, Concepcion, Duenas, Guimbal, Janiuay, Lemery, Mina, Pototan, San Dioniso, Santa Barbara), and Negros Occidental (Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pulupandan, Sagay City, San Enrique).

Other Alert Level 1 areas are Region VII: Bohol (Batuan, Corella, Dimiao, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, Sikatuna, Tagbilaran City), Negros Oriental (Dumaguete City); Region VIII: Eastern Samar (Arteche, Balangkayan, Can-Avid, City of Borongan, Jipapad, Maydolong, Salcedo, San Policarpo, Sulat, Taft) Leyte (Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Matag-Ob, Palo, Tunga); Northern Samar (Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, Victoria), Samar (Western Samar, Marabut, Pagsanghan), Southern Leyte ( Anahawan, City of Maasin, Hinundayan, Libagon, Limasawa, Macrohon, Padre Burgos, Pintuyan); Region IX: Zamboanga Del Norte (Dapitan City, Dipolog City, Pinan (New Pinan), Polanco, Rizal), Zamboanga Sibugay (Ipil (Capital), Tungawan); Region X: Lanao del Norte (Bacolod); Misamis Occidental (Clarin, Jimenez, Ozamiz City, Panaon), Misamis Oriental (Alubijid, Binuangan, City of El Salvador, Initao, Laguindingan, Libertad, Lugait, Naawan, Sugbongcogon, Tagoloan); Region XI: Davao de Oro (Montevista), Davao Oriental (Cateel, City of Mati); Region XII: Cotabato (North Cotabato, City of Kidapawan, President Roxas). South Cotabato (Polomolok, Santo Nino), Sultan Kudarat (City of Tacurong); CARAGA: Agusan del Norte (Carmen, Jabonga, Magallanes, Nasipit), Agusan del Sur (Bunawan, Loreto, Prosperidad), Dinagat Islands (Loreto), and Surigao del Norte (Tagana-an).

Areas, which are not in the Alert Level 1 lists will be under Alert Level 2.