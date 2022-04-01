English Articles

By Robina Asido

Pasig City police identified the victims as Anna Marie Dalusong, 39, a public school teacher and the Japanese. The house was located at 3088 Kapayakan St., Ph- 2 D2 Karangalan Village, Mangahan, Pasig City.

Based on the initial police report, the suspect identified as Christian Llona, a resident of the same village, allegedly the boyfriend of Dalusong. Dalusong lives in the house owned by Mori, who is married to Dalusong's aunt.

The police report noted that the bodies of the victims "lying with (a) pool of blood" were found at the second floor of the house by a certain Marie Louise Grace Salvador who reported the incident to the authorities around 8:30pm of March 28.

"Pasig Emergency Unit also responded and conducted a medical assessment in which Dr. Kena Keziah Asejo of Pasig City General Hospital (PCGH) declared the victims already dead at about 12:45 am of March 29, 2022 and tagged as non-COVID," it stated.

Based on a cursory examination, the victims sustained many stab wounds in the different parts of their body, causing their death.

Initial investigation showed that on March 26, the suspect was seen on CCTV coming out from the house of the victims around 1 pm, "while carrying a color black backpack and a 32 inches flat screen television proceeding to his rented apartment just opposite of the victim's house."

The suspect was arrested in a follow-up operation by the Criminal Investigation Service (CIS) in the vicinity of Kapayakan St., Karangalan Village, Manggahan. Police did not say when he was arrested.

"The arrested suspect is presently under the custody of Pasig City Police Station for further investigation and for filing appropriate charges for two counts of murder and theft," the report stated. DMS