FDA removes 48 social media posts of illegal selling of oral medicine vs COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has removed 48 social media posts of persons who are illegally selling oral medicine against COVID-19.

FDA Deputy Director General Oscar Gutierrez said this is a violation of Republic Act No. 9711 also known as the “Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009”

"We also monitor those who advertise Molnupiravir or those who put their product in the platform and social media marketplace. It is a violation RA 9711 because these are unregistered products," he said.

"We monitored around 48 who attempt to post consisting of nine brands sold online," he added.

Gutierrez said five brands were given emergency authorization and compassionate special permit while the four others were not granted with EUA and CSP.

"Anyway, we coordinate it with the owner of the platform and even drugstore. All listings and postings were taken down already," he said. Robina Asido/DMS