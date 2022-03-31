High-ranking communist party leader killed in battle vs military in Davao de Oro

The military foiled the planned attacks of the New People's Army against civilian communities as the troops of 1001st Infantry Brigade killed a high-ranking leader Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and two companions during an encounter in Barangay Tupaz Maragusan, Davao de Oro on March 27.

The casualty was identified as Ezequil Cortez Daguman, CPP Central Committee, executive committee member of Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC), and deputy saecretary or intelligence officer of Regional Operations Command (ROC), SMRC; Ruel Baylon; and Quirino Remegio, all members of ROC, SMRC.

Troops also seized high-powered firearms and war materiel composed of three M4 rifles, an M16A1 rifle, an AK47, two M203 grenade launchers, an improvised explosive device, several 40mm high-explosive ammunitions, 5.56mm and 7.62mm ammunitions, medical paraphernalia, and personal belongings.

Lt. Gen. Greg Almerol, head of the Eastern Mindanao Command, said the encounter occurred a day before the 53rd founding anniversary of the New People's Army (NPA).

Almerol bared that Daguman was wanted for various crimes including kidnapping, serious illegal detention, double murder, robbery with violence, and murder.

"He was involved in the attacks and burning of the Lapanday Corp. Plastic Plant and Lorenzo Farm in Davao City, and the Macondray Plastic Plant in Panabo City on April 29, 2017. This led to the death of a fish vendor identified as Larry Buenafe during an IED explosion, which was supposed to block EastMinCom's responding troops," he recalled.

Daguman was also pointed to the murder of Datu Ruben Labawan, a tribal leader in Paquibato, Davao City in 2015.

For the 1st quarter of 2022, the EastMinCom has recorded the neutralization of 357 Communist Terrorist Group personalities composed of 126 surrendered, 20 killed, 14 captured or apprehended, and 197 withdrawing their support. Troops also seized a total of 176 firearms composed of 157 high-powered and 19 low-powered, as well as recovered 59 anti-personnel mines. Eastern Mindanao Command