''Bongbong'' leads Robredo, 61%-19% in Laylo March 15-22 survey

With 61 percent voters’ presidential preference rating, former Senator Ferdinand '‘Bongbong’' Marcos Jr leads Vice President Leni Robredo by 42 percentage point in the Laylo Report of March 15 to 22.

The survey had 3,000 respodents.

Robredo has 19 percent, Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso at nine percent, Senator Manny Pacquiao at 6 percent and Senator Ping Lacson at two percent.

Marcos tops the Laylo preferential survey with 86 percent in the Ilocos Region, 86 percent in the Cordillera Autonomous Region, 84 percent in Cagayan Valley and 62 percent in Central Luzon.

In the Davao Region and Caraga had voters’ preference rating at 80 percent each, with Soccsksargen at 67 percent, the Zamboanga Peninsula at 66 percent, BARMM at 63 percent, and Northern Mindanao 55 percent.

In terms of demographics, Marcos has 58 percentr voters’ preference rating in Classes ABC, 62 percent in Class D, and 58 percent in Class E.

In terms of trust ratings of candidates for president by major areas, Marcos had +53, with Domagoso following at +16, Robredo takes a negative mark at -9, Lacson with -11, and -23 for Pacquiao.

The Laylo survey also asked respondents who among the presidential candidates can best continue the good things started by the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. Marcos topped the list with 65 percent, followed by Robredo with 15 percent, Domagoso and Pacquiao 6 percent each, and Lacson with 4 percent. Office of Bongbong Marcos