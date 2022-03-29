Misamis Oriental's Team Unity defies NUP, picks Robredo as presidential bet

Defying the decision of the National Unity Party (NUP), Misamis Oriental’s Team Unity on Sunday announced its support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo in the May elections.

Local officials, led by 2nd District Rep. and gubernatorial bet Juliette Uy, expressed their full support for Robredo during a press conference at the Unity Building in Villanueva.

The NUP earlier announced its support for Robredo’s rival, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“We look at the credibility of the candidates and Robredo is committed, virtuous, and principled,” said Uy, who worked with Robredo during the latter’s stint as representative of Camarines Sur.

Uy was joined by other members of her Team Unity slate, including 1st District congressional bet Karen Lagbas, 2nd District congressional aspirant Julio Uy and the 24 mayors under their respective districts.

Team Unity also announced its support for Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte’s candidacy for vice president.

Just recently, the Robredo-Sara (Ro-Sa) tandem received support from RoSa 2022, spearheaded by national convenor and Albay 2nd district Rep Joey Salceda, Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco-Salazar, and Cagayan de Oro 2nd district Rep. Rufus Rodriguez.