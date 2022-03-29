Biggest, most influential political parties join forces to back BBM-Sara tandem

With barely over a month before the scheduled May 9 elections, presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr and his running mate Inday Sara Duterte’s chances of winning continue to go from strength to strength.

This, after some of the country’s biggest political parties banded together to support and ensure their victories in their respective presidential and vice-presidential bids.

On Thursday, the National Unity Party (NUP), described as one of the biggest political parties in the country, declared its support to the BBM ( Bongbong Marcos)-Sara Uniteam ticket.

In declaring their support, the NUP's top leaders said the call of Marcos for unity adheres to their party’s primary vision.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s political party, the PDP-Laban led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, also earlier announced its endorsement of Marcos’ presidential bid.

The announcement came after it was confirmed that ''Bongbong'' and Duterte had a dinner meeting in Malacanang.

Marcos is the standard-bearer of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) while his running mate Inday Sara Duterte chairs the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) and the vice- presidential bet of the Lakas-CMD.

The UniTeam was also endorsed by Kilusang Bagong Lipunan (KBL), Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino (PMP) and Reform Party (RP).

Also earlier, three biggest labor groups, including the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), Labor Party of the Philippines (LPP), and Partido Lakas ng Manggagawang Pilipino (PLMP) also endorsed the UniTeam.

Majority of the governors, mayors and other local officials in the provinces have also expressed support to the BBM-Sara tandem.

The UniTeam thanked all political parties in joining the “bandwagon of support” for the BBM-Sara Uniteam.

“It is truly reassuring, but at the same time challenging us to be even more prepared and vigilant in light of growing rumors of possible poll fraud in the coming elections,” Vic Rodriguez, spokesman and chief of staff of Marcos said.

Rodriguez said there is no time for Marcos’ camp to be complacent even as Marcos and Duterte were both leading in all surveys.

“It’s barely two months before the D-Day; and all the national surveys indicate a runaway advantage for Marcos Jr., but we cannot be complacent as the forces that try to put him down ever since, has not ceased and apparently has even intensified their gutter ways,” Rodriguez added. Office of Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' R. Marcos Jr