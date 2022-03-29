Lorenzana urges NPAs to return to folds of the law

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana encouraged the New People's Army (NPA) to return to folds of the law as the communist group is set to celebrate its 53rd anniversary on Tuesday.

"There is more to be done. Even as we enjoy the dividends of peace, we continue our mission to secure our communities, encourage CPP-NPA members to avail of the E-CLIP, and finally put a stop to the decades-long communist armed conflicts in the country," he said.

"It is our hope that whoever comes next will continue what we have started and sustain our peace initiatives," he added.

Lorenzana said as the CPP-NPA is celebrating its anniversary on March 29, the government is again reminded of lives lost and the suffering caused by the communist terrorists, particularly their armed wing, the NPA.

"Over the years, the NPA took pride in committing lawless activities such as extortion, destruction of civilian-owned properties, and undermining the government, all in the name of their so-called ideology," he said.

However, Lorenzana said the government is "filled with hope for a more progressive and developed Philippines" through its Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

"Under the inter-agency Task Force Balik-Loob (TFBL), thousands have been given the chance to live their lives anew and become productive members of society through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP)," he said.

"They have given their firearms in exchange for more peaceful tools of trade, and I am encouraged by the success stories of our former rebels," he added. Robina Asido/DMS