Nine Abu Sayyaf surrender to military in Sulu

Nine Abu Sayyaf members yielded to the military in Sulu on March 22. They handed over their firearms to the 1102nd Infantry Brigade at Camp Bud, Barangay Tagbak, Indanan.

They turned over one M16A1 rifle, one M1 Garand rifle, one KG9 semi-auto 9mm pistol, one rifle grenade, two cal. 45 pistols, and two M1 Garand rifles.

They were presented to Col. Giovanni Franza,cCommander of 1102Bde and Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu at the 1102 Brigade Headquarters.

Patrimonio said the surrender of the nine Abu Sayyaf is attributed to the joint efforts of the intelligence and infantry units of Joint Task Force Sulu.

During the debriefing, they revealed that due to lack of manpower and capability, they are having a hard time to fight against the government forces. They are also starving and exhausted from hiding.

Rosario. said that he is hopeful those who remain in hiding will follow the footsteps of the nine former violent extremists. PIO, WesMinCom