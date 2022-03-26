Robredo believes Philipppines ''should take a stand'' on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Vice President Leni Robredo expressed belief that the Philippines ''should take a stand'' on the Russian-Ukraine crisis.

"I do not agree for us to be neutral but the choice is clear. First of all, we believe that the international conflict should be resolved by the rule of law. We saw Russia without any provocation made an act of aggression and we are a country that believes that the rule of law should prevail," she said in a taped television interview Friday.

"We should take a stand because what if we are in the position of Ukraine? If we do not take a stand now, if we already need the help of another country, no one will help us because in times of difficulties we did not make a stand," she added.

In his recent statements, President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated that the Philippines would remain neutral in the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

"This neutrality, we just maintain it... that is not our fight, let us not interfere there," he said.

The Philippines supported the UN General Assembly condemnation of Russia's invasion of the Ukraine on February 28. Robina Asido/DMS