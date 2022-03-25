Ano reminds local bets not to give in NPA's ''permit''

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano reminded the local candidates not to give in to the "permit to win and permit to campaign" of the New People's Army (NPA).

Although Ano said the NPA are still asking for "permit to win and permit to campaign" from the local candidates, he also expressed confidence the NPA will not be able to implement these permits this election.

"I am very confident that they were not able to do it and at the same time we also reminded the candidates whether incumbent or non incumbent, if you give any materials, cash or whatever to the CPP-NPA or other armed groups we will really file charges against you because it should not happen," he said.

"That time has already ended. Our people should have freedom to vote without being threatened," he added.

Ano also warned local government units from using government resources, like vehicles, for campaigning.

"We received reports that where the vehicle of the LGUs were being used, that is prohibited... report these cases to the local Comelec campaign committee... so that the investigation can start immediately," he said. Robina Asido/DMS