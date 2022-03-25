More military and police sent to hotspots as local campaigns start Friday

More military and police will be deployed in election hotspot areas in the country as the local campaign will start on Friday, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano said on Thursday.

"As far as we know there are around 40 to 50 areas where we will deploy additional troops," Ano said in a radio interview.

"(The hotspots are) in different areas of Mindanao, Visayas and Luzon of course but most are the traditional areas. We have in Bicol, Northern Luzon and BARMM areas," he said.

Ano said the military and police are also monitoring local candidates who potentially maintain private armed groups.

"We are really going to focus on the hotspot list of the AFP and PNP. We will have additional troops there, many checkpoints, gun ban checkpoints and at the same time we have to monitor the candidates there who potentially maintain private armed groups," he said.

"We ordered that all the bodyguards are all cancelled, except those who are permitted or allowed officially by the Comelec both opposing candidates pertaining to that," he added.

Data from the Comelec shows that out of the 18,023 local posts contested on May 9, a total of 845 are unopposed.

Among congressional seats, 39 of the 253 seats are running unopposed.

At the provincial level, unopposed are 9 of 81 gubernatorial posts, 11 of 81 vice gubernatorial posts, and 45 of 782 provincial board members.

At the city/municipal level, unopposed are 203 of 1,634 mayoral posts, 254 of 1,634 vice mayoral posts, and 284 of 13,558 councilors.

The campaign period for local candidates is set to run until May 7.

Ano also reminded the public, especially local candidates to observe minimum health standards during the campaign.

"Let us not remove our mask and if possible even if we are at maximum capacity, please still maintain safe distance. It is still important for us to follow the proper hygiene and sanitation. We still need this because other countries like South Korea are still experiencing a surge," he said. Robina Asido/DMS