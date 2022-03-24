まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
34度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P4,290
$100=P5,215

3月24日のまにら新聞から

Child dies in Caloocan fire

［ 81 words｜2022.3.24｜英字 (English) ］

A three-year-old child died in a fire in Caloocan City on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the child is a resident of Barangay 14, Caloocan City.

Based on the initial report, the fire hit the residential area along Tanigue St. in Barangay 14. It was declared under control around 1:56 pm of the same day before it was finally put out around 2pm.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the BFP did not give further details about the incident. Robina Asido/DMS