Child dies in Caloocan fire

A three-year-old child died in a fire in Caloocan City on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the child is a resident of Barangay 14, Caloocan City.

Based on the initial report, the fire hit the residential area along Tanigue St. in Barangay 14. It was declared under control around 1:56 pm of the same day before it was finally put out around 2pm.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the BFP did not give further details about the incident. Robina Asido/DMS