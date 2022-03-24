Alleged NPA killed in clash vs military in Surigao del Sur

An alleged member of the New People's Army (NPA) was killed while six high powered firearms were recovered in a clash with government troops in Surigao Del Sur on Monday, a military officer said on Wednesday.

Capt. Linley Marl Dajao, civil military operations officer of the 401st Infantry Brigade, said the troops of 75th Infantry Battalion encounter around 20 rebels at the vicinity of Sitio Montenegren, Barangy San Isidro, Marihatag, Surigao del Sur at around 11:35 am.

Dajao said the troops were responding to the reported presence of the rebels who were conducting extortion in the area when the clash occurred.

The 10-minute fire fight resulted in the killing of an NPA member and the recovery of high powered firearms.

The war materiel seized by government forces following the clash include two M16 rifles, two AK 47 rifles, one M653 rifle, and one M203 grenade launcher.

Other war materiel recovered were 16 tents, seven backpacks, three commercial radios, one GPS, Improvised Explosive Device paraphernalia and documents with high intelligence value. Robina Asido/DMS