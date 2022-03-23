MRT-3 rides to be free from March 28-April 30: Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte said the public can ride the MRT-3 free for a little over a month starting March 28 to April 30.

Duterte made the announcement at the inauguration of the completion of the rehabilitation of the 21-year old MRT-3 last Tuesday at the Shaw Boulevard Station

"I’d like to announce that (Transportation) Secretary (Art) Tugade and I decided that the MRT-3 rides will be free... from March 28 to April 30, 2022," Duterte said.

Duterte praised the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Sumitomo Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Test Philippines Inc. for completing the project, which is expected to make the operations of MRT faster and safer for its riders.

He also thanked the Japanese government for its assistance.

"With the joint effort of these companies and the DOTr, we have increased our train speed from 25 kilometer (km) per hour to 60 per hour while the time interval between train arrivals has improved to 8 to 10 minutes," Duterte said.

"Also before we only had 12 to 15 operating units, now there are already 18 to 22 trains to serve the people. this process will decrease if not altogether stop the number of unloading incidents in our stations," he added.

Also part of the project was the reactivation of the elevators and escalators of the MRT stations.

It also covers the upgraded signaling, communications and CCTV systems, as well as installation of air conditioning units inside the trains.

"Our train system would have not returned to its original hybrid design condition without the technical competencies and professional aid of our service providers," Duterte said.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko, Japan International Cooperation Agency Chief Representative Sakamoto Takema, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering President and CEO Kenji Kerasawa, Sumitomo Corporation of the Philippines President Seiji Takano, Senator Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go, and Mandaluyong City Mayor Carmelita ‘Menchie’ Abalos also attended. DMS