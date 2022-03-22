Average daily COVID-19 cases are 510 over seven days: DOH

New coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases reported daily over the last week are slightly above 500, the Department of Health (DOH) said in its weeklyt report Monday

Based on its COVID-19 Case Bulletin, average daily COVID-19 cases were 510 for March 14 to 20. This is 13 percent lower from cases reported on March 7 to 13.

Total cases were 3,572 COVID-19 cases, including one additional severe and critical case.

There were 655 persons who died in the last seven days.

There are a total of 805 severe and critical cases as of March 20. DMS