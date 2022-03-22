Recently promoted sergeant killed in ambush by alleged NPAs in Agusan del Norte

A sergeant who was recently promoted was killed while a militiaman was wounded in an ambush by alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) in Agusan Del Norte on Sunday.

Maj. Francisco Garello Jr., public affairs officer of the 4th Infantry Division, said slain was Staff Sergeant Darryl Jay Rivera, the assistant patrol base commander assigned at the Lusong Patrol Base in Barangay Puting Bato, Cabadbaran City under the 29th Infantry Battalion.

Based on initial report Rivera was on board a motorcycle with and CAA John Odon who is also assigned in the same base, when they were fired upon by unidentified number of rebels while traversing Puting Bato road going to Sitio Lusong around 6;40am.

Garello said Rivera, one of the recipients of meritorious promotion for an encounter in Zapanta Valley, died fighting after sustaining gunshot wounds. Odon managed to escape after sustaining a slight wound.

He said Rivera and Odon were returning to their patrol base after coordinating with the local government units of the city for livelihood projects intended for the residents of Barangay Puting Bato.

"We offer our sincerest sympathies to the bereaved family of late SSg Rivera. Rest assured that his sacrifice will not be put in vain and we will not stop until the perpetrators are brought to justice," said Garello.

"While we are saddened by this incident, we laud late SSg Rivera’s dedication to service and courage to facilitate livelihood opportunities for the people under the Army’s community support program," he said.

Garello said the military is pursuing the perpetrators. Robina Asido/DMS