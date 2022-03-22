''Bongbong'' wants strict regulation of online cockfighting

Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr., who is leading the presidential surveys for the May 2022 elections, wants strict regulation of online cockfighting amid calls for the suspension of its operation following reported disappearance of at least 30 cockfighting enthusiasts since last year.

Marcos expressed support to continue "e-sabong" operation as long as it will be regulated.

"Cockfighting already exists. We already have off-track betting, so we may make it digital but we should reduce the 24/7 operations, and it should only be done every weekend and not for the whole day," he said in a taped interview.

Marcos said online cockfighting is like an illegal drug which can make people heavily addicted.

"It destroys the family. The wife (is) complaining because the salary is being used to bet and the children can also join here as long as they have cell phones... it has to be regulated properly," he said.

"It should not operate 24/7 and should not be accessible to everyone, I am always thinking about the welfare of the children," he added. DMS