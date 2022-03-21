Philippines, 3 others very low risk from COVID-19; South Korea cases highest in East Asia: OCTA

OCTA Research said in a report on Sunday the Philippines, Cambodia, Taiwan and Timor-Leste remain at very low risk from COVID-19 in East Asia as of March 18.

It added that South Korea, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei were rated severe in terms of seven-day average number of cases and one-week average daily attack rate (ADAR).

Japan and Thailand were at high risk, said OCTA. On seven-day average Japan was third with 49, 935 while its ADAR was at 39.68. Thailand had 23, 962 cases, the sixth highest, but its ADAR was at 34.18.

In terms of the seven-day average, the Philippines has 527 followed by Cambodia with 148, Taiwan, 71 and Timor Lester 2. On ADAR, the Philippines had 0.47; Cambodia, 0.86; Taiwan, 0.30 and Timor Leste, 0.15.

South Korea had the highest seven-day average with 404, 666; second is Vietnam 274, 025; third is Japan; Hong Kong 26, 536 and Malaysia, 25, 270 and Thailand.

On ADAR, South Korea had 786.15 followed by Brunei's 482.60; Hong Kong's 349.10; Vietnam's 281.52 and Singapore, 192.31. DMS