Sara, Atienza absent in Comelec VP debate

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is leading the vice presidential surveys for the 2022 election, and Buhay Partylist Rep. Lito Atienza skipped the Commission on Elections (Comelec) vice presidential debate on Sunday.

Duterte-Carpio, who had said she will campaign and not attend any debate, was with former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr in a sortie in Malabon.

Atienza, the running mate of Senator Manny Pacquiao, was absent due to medical reasons.

Attending the debate were Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Senator Francis Pangilinan, Dr. Willie Ong, Walden Bello, Manny Lopez and Rizalito David. DMS