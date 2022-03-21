''Isko'' to prioritize development of far-flung areas

Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno''Domagoso said development will be shifted to far-flung areas if he becomes the next president of the Republic of the Philippines.

During the first presidential debate hosted by the Commission on Elections, Domagoso explained that he realized the "helpless' situation in the provinces while he was traveling for his campaign in different areas of the country.

"When I was going around in different places in the country, Island, barangays, municipalities, (I realized) the Metro Manila was too spoiled, it seems that the focus of the development is here in Metro Manila," he said.

"That is why what I will do, is that every peso for the development of Metro Manila will be diverted to far flung areas because if we use this in Metro Manila it will not contribute more in the economy," he added.

Domagoso said he will improve dirty roads, farm to market roads, water facilities and other facilities to improve the lives of Filipinos in provinces.

"You can expect all the infrastructure that is being used in Metro Manila will be diverted to far flung areas to create more economic development and movement in the areas," he said.

Domagoso reiterated his goal to prioritize agriculture to make the Philippines a self sustainable country.

"It is now the time that the state should focus in agriculture," he said. Robina Asido/DMS