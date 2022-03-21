Robredo to continue Build, Build, Build program

Vice President Leni Robredo said she would continue the current administration’s Build Build Build program, with emphasis on Private-Public Partnership programs (PPP) instead of official development assistance (ODA) to avoid incurring more loans for the government.

“Itutuloy po natin 'yung Build, Build, Build pero magbibigay po tayo ng emphasis on PPP instead of ODA para hindi na utang. Pero for PPP to succeed, kailangan pong isiguro natin na inayos natin 'yung pamahalaan para mas maraming investors ang tumiwala na mag-invest sa atin,” Robredo said at the Comelec PiliPinas Presidential Debate on Saturday, March 19.

Robredo said the priorities should be infrastructure to spur rural development, transportation, water resource management, and climate resilient infrastructure.

“Ang examples nito 'yung mga infrastructure na kinakailangan ng ating mga magsasaka, mga farm to market roads, mga post-harvest facilities, 'yung mga kinakailangan para i-spur natin 'yung ating maritime industry, mga ports. Kinakailangan ito makatulong para lumago naman 'yung mga kanayunan,” she said.

For transportation, Robredo said data shows that only 12 percent have private transportation.

“Pag tiningnan natin 'yung budget natin, talagang kulang 'yung binibigay natin para sa mass transport– bibigyan natin 'yun ng halaga,” she said.

For water resource management, Robredo said the country is running out of water sources.

“Ipra-prioritize natin ito dahil ayaw natin dumating 'yung panahon na wala na tayong maiinom na tubig,” she said.

For climate resilient infrastructure, she said the government needs to make sure people’s homes are safe, expecially those in danger zones. “'Yung mga sea wall para protected 'yung ating mga kababayan, sisiguraduhin natin,” she said.

When Senator Ping Lacson asked if farm to market roads would be considered part of the Build, Build, Build program, Robredo said they wouldn’t.

“Hindi po siya big ticket project pero infrastructure for project po siya. Kaya kabahagi po siya ng infrastructure na sisiguraduhin natin na binibigay natin para sa ating mga magsasaka,” she said.

Robredo also said she would do away with the “Build, Build, Build” label that identifies big-ticket projects. For Robredo, big or small projects like farm-to-market roads will be considered an infrastructure program by her administration. VP Leni Media Bureau