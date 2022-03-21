Marcos says people want to hear answers to jobs, daily issues

People want to hear answers to their questions about jobs and other pressing daily matters while the country remains in a crisis, said former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr in an interview on Saturday night.

The taped interview, done by Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar and broadcaster Erwin Tulfo for the program The Chatroom, was aired one hour before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) held its presidential debates Saturday night.

Marcos said they been answering the same issues about their family for 30 years. 'So, if they ask the same question, we give the same answer. But that is not what the people are thinking. They are thinking about their children, their schools. How can we invest when electricity is expensive and difficulty of doing business. All of these things,'' he said.

''That's what people want to hear. What are your answer to these questions?,'' said Marcos, who is leading the presidential survey.

Marcos said schools graduate over a million students every year. ''Add 700,000 workers who came home, that's (around) two million new jobs that you have to create. That is what we have to do and that comes with the partnership between the private sector and the public sector,'' he said.

He said the government doesn't have much funds but the private sector has some money. ''This (creating new jobs) will be key to revitalizing the economy because things have changed. We have to look at what is happening in the world,'' he said. ''Maybe the digitized economy is (what we have to aware of) and we have to position the economy.''

Marcos added that since he will always give the same answers to questions (about the family), ''it doesn't really help anybody.''

Marcos said since the country is ''in the middle of a crisis still, we have to find a way to improve the lives of people,'' his message of unity ''reverberates to people.''

He said even if ''our plans are very good but we don't do anything but quarrel among with each other, it doesn't help.''

''That message (of unity), I think is accepted by the people,'' he said.

Marcos said several sectors need to be fixed, like agriculture, healthcare, support to MSMEs. ''One of the most critical areas is energy. If we have to revitalize the economy, we have to have investment. I am not talking about foreign investment, even local investment,'' he said. DMS