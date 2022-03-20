LTFRB rejects provisional P1 fare increase for jeepneys

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board rejected the request of some transport groups for a provisional P1 fare increase for public utility jeepneys (PUJs) to P10.

LTFRB executive director Maria Kristina Cassion said the transport regulator considered the the assessment of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) on the inflationary impact of a fare increase.

“When these costs are transferred to the consumers as higher transportation expenses, it will also reduce the purchasing power ng general public,” she said a television interview aired over GMA News late Friday.

Pasang Masda was among transport groups which requested for the P1 provisional increase.

The LTFRB in 2018 approved P1 fare increase in 2018 to address rising fuel prices. It went down to P9 after oil prices declined.

Starting this week, the LTFRB begun giving fuel subsidies for public utility vehicle operators qualified as beneficiaries.

There are about 377,443 beneficiaries who are each entitled to P6,500 each in fuel subsidy.

Pasang Masda president Roberto Martin said drivers will persevere without the P1 fare hike as long as the government will push through with the service contracting program where drivers are paid for plying their routes. DMS