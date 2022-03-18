Gov't to decide on four-day workweek on Monday: Andanar

The government will decide on the recommendation for a four-day workweek next week, Acting Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Martin Andanar said in a radio interview on Thursday.

"We will know this coming Monday," said Andanar, also Presidential Communications Secretary.

This was the response of Andanar when asked when President Rodrigo Duterte will decide on the recommendation of NEDA Director General and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua to conserve energy through the proposed four-day work week.

"What is important is, President Duterte told Secretary Sonny Dominguez after he explained, after the Secretary of Finance gave his recommendation that, that is our policy, whatever the decision of the economic cluster is, because that is their forte, that is the policy of our government," he said.

Andanar also assures that all suggestions from different sectors, experts and government officials are being studied by Duterte.

In a virtual press briefing on Wednesday, Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez said the implementation of four-day workweek arrangement should be based on the agreement of employees and its employer.

Benavidez noted that the compressed work week setup cannot be forced if one of the parties do not agree. Robina Asido/DMS