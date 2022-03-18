Gov't to offer free COVID-19 booster shots to Japanese tourists from April 1

By Robina Asido

The Philippine government will offer free COVID-19 booster shots to Japanese tourists in Boracay and Baguio City starting April 1, an official of the Department of Tourism said Thursday.

"We will be providing free booster shots for Japanese tourists starting April 1," the official, who refused to be named, told Daily Manila Shimbun in a message.

According to the tourism department, the offer was made by the agency during its official business in Japan last Monday. Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat is in Japan.

"This offer was made this week during the official business mission of the DOT in Japan. They have already agreed since our vaccination certificate is already recognized by them," the DOT official said.

" (The Philippine offer) was received well by the tour operators and travel companies," the official added.

Adult Japanese tourists who will avail of the COVID-19 booster shots will be given Moderna or Pfizer vaccines which are required by the Japan government.

"Japan requires arriving visitors or residents to have a Moderna or Pfizer booster shot or else they be subject to three day quarantine," the official said.

"This is why we're doing this program as most residents have not yet received their booster shots but want to travel already," he added.

Japanese tourists can avail of the free COVID-19 booster shots within tourism sites in Boracay and Baguio City, the official said.

The DOT could not say how many Japanese tourists will benefit from the free COVID-19 booster shots but it noted that "this will entice Japanese travelers to choose the Philippines." DMS