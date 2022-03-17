Marcos says no need for ICC to investigate Duterte on war on drugs

Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr. expressed belief there is no need for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to conduct investigation against President Rodrigo Duterte on alleged human right violations during the so-called war on drugs as the country has its own judiciary and law enforcers.

"We're talking about a specific case against Duterte, I have real problems there in terms of jurisdiction and sovereignty. Why would we need someone from outside to investigate what is happening in the Philippines," Marcos said in a forum in Manila on Wednesday.

"As I understand it, their existence is to provide a legal system when there is no legal system in a country, let's say there is war or let's say they are in, the government is completely dysfunctional for whatever reason," he said.

"We have a judiciary. We have a police force and they are perfectly capable of investigating any of these. Again, where is that jurisdiction come from and the questions of sovereignty, why will you, so what they investigate? They have findings. Will they order us what to do?" he added.

It can be recalled that the Duterte administration had expressed belief that the ICC has no jurisdiction to probe the Philippine government's campaign against illegal drugs.

In his statements, Duterte said he is prepared to be jailed and prosecuted in the Philippines if he will have to be punished due to his administration's bloody war on drugs.

"I will not allow myself to be judged by white people in another place outside of my country," he said. Robina Asido/DMS