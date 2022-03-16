54 seafarers arrive home, total repatriated at 247

The Department of Foreign Affairs welcomed the arrival of 54 seafarers from Ukraine on Monday.

The group consisted of 14 seafarers of MV Bolten Ithaki, seven seafarers of MV Ithaca Prospect, 12 seafarers of MV Polar Star, and 21 seafarers of MV Riva Wind. This is the biggest group so far since the start of the evacuation and repatriation of Filipino seafarers from Ukraine.

The department, in coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Budapest headed by Ambassador Frank Cimafranca and Philippine Honorary Consul Victor Gaina of Chisinau, Moldova, have been monitoring 23 ships in affected areas that are manned by Filipinos.

Two of these, including the Yasa Jupiter and MV Namura Queen, were both hit by shelling in the Black Sea and left a Filipino seafarer hurt.

The latest arrival brings the total number of seafarers repatriated from Ukraine since 27 February 2022 to 247 seafarers, while 14 are still expected to arrive today.

The breakdown of Filipino crew members of 15 vessels who have been evacuated or repatriated to the Philippines are as follows: MV S –Breeze - 21, MV Joseph Schulte - 7, MV Star Helena – 31, MV Global Aglaia- 20, MV Key Knight – 21, MV Pavlina – 22, MV Bonita-11, MV Star Laura – 19, MV Rio Grande – 22, MV Puma – 1, MV Polar Star-19, MV Bolten Ithaki- 14, MV Ithaca Prospect-7, MV Riva Wind – 21, and MV Marika – 14.

The department is working towards the evacuation and eventual repatriation of approximately 97 seafarers of the remaining six vessels. OPCD-Media and Public Affairs Division