Lorenzana orders AFP ''to ignore'' retired general's call for revolutionary gov't

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Tuesday ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ''to ignore'' retired Army General Antonio Parlade Jr.'s call for a revolutionary government.

In his message to defense reporters, Lorenzana said he "directed the AFP to ignore him, not listen to him."

Lorenzana issued his directive to the military after Parlade called to declare a revolutionary government to address corruption issues in the Commission on Election (Comelec) and other agencies of the government.

Parlade made his call when his group went to the EDSA People's Power Monument on Tuesday morning.

It can be recalled that Parlade is among the presidential aspirants for this year's election who were disqualified by the Comelec.

Following the call made by Parlade, AFP spokesman Col. Ramon Zagala assured that the military is "firm in its resolve to be loyal to the Constitution and the duly constituted authorities."

"While the AFP respects the people’s freedom of expression, we do not and will not support extralegal means outside the Constitution which we have sworn to protect including the sanctity of the electoral process," he said.

"We continuously remind our troops to adhere to the rule of law and always obey the chain of command, whoever is seated as the Commander-in-Chief. The Armed Forces will remain a professional organization that will not engage in partisan politics and will at all times put the interest of the nation before personal views and opinions," he added.

Zagala noted that "the 145,000-strong soldiers, airmen, sailors, and marines of the AFP stand solid behind the chain-of-command."

"It is our responsibility to uphold integrity as we execute our duty to serve the nation," he said. Robina Asido/DMS