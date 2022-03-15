Marcos, Duterte-Carpio still showing way in presidential, VP race: Pulse Asia

Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr remained in the lead of the presidential race for the 2022 elections, the February survey of Pulse Asia said Monday.

With virtually no change from the January survey, the son of the late strongman had 60 percent, well ahead of Vice President Leni Robredo, who lost one percentage point, to 15 percent. In third place is Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso with 10 percent.

Ronnie Holmes, Pulse Asia president, said the numbers are ''normal for February surveys as formal campaign just started.'' Asked if things can change in the March survey, which will come out in the second week of April, Holmes said :''That is what transpired before.''

Marcos' runningmate, Davao City Vice Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, is still showing the way in the vice-presidential race over Senate President Vicente Sotto III. She had 53 percent to Sotto's 24. In the January survey, she had 50 percent and Sotto, 29.

''The latest pre-election survey shows that the Uni-Team tandem (of Marcos and Duterte) is headed for a landside victory on May 9,'' said House Majority Leader and Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats President Martin Romualdez said in a statement.

In the senatorial survey, broadcaster Raffy Tulfo leads the 12-man cast followed by Antique Rep. Loren Legarda, former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and former House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri, Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero, actor Robin Padilla, former Vice President Jojo Binay, Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Joel Villanueva, former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, former QC Mayor Herbert Bautista.

Outside the Magic 12 were Senator Risa Hontiveros, former Senator JV Estrada, Senator Richard Gordon, former Senator Gringo Honasan, ex-Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque and former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV. DMS