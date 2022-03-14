Duterte: I delivered my promise to Filipinos

With few months left before stepping down from power, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte said he has fulfilled his campaign pledges to the people when he ran for the presidency in 2016, from attaining peace and order to fighting illegal drugs and building modern infrastructures.

“I have delivered all that I promised to the Filipino people,” President Duterte said during an interview with Pastor Apollo Quiboloy on Saturday.

Duterte said his government have made inroads in combating the proliferation of illicit narcotics trade, crime, and also posted successes in constructing major infrastructures under the Build, Build, Build program.

“But ako, sabihin ko sa iyo, drugs, crime, sabi ko infrastructure, sabi ko ayan, ‘yung ospital ngayon, dito man ‘yan sa Davao na kinopya ni Bong. Actually dito sa Davao, sa opisina ko, magpunta ‘yung mga tao,” he said.

In terms of addressing traffic congestion in the country’s urban centers, the President said his government also made significant progress.

Although the traffic is still there, he said: “It cannot be avoided altogether but at least dito you have your options. Noon wala ka talagang option, magdaan ka talaga ng isang linya lang. Now, you can go up doon ka sa toll, maluwang na.”

Another government’s thrust is decentralizing the processing of permits, clearances and other documents to best serve the people.

Now, he said it is much easier for the public to get passports, NBI and police clearances, as well as documents from the statistics office.

“Iyon ang isang innovation ko diyan. Tapos --- binigay ko talaga. Education, nandiyan na. Lahat binigay ko. Education, hospital, peace and order,” he said. PND