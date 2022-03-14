Duterte says being a lawyer is ''one of good qualities of a president''

Although he has not yet endorsed any presidential candidate, President Rodrigo Duterte said being a lawyer is ''one of the good qualities of a president.''

"I am not saying It’s the best quality, but one of the good qualities of a president is being a lawyer. You can immediately decide after looking at something, and the repercussions...," President Rodrigo Duterte said during an interview with Pastor Apollo Quiboloy on Saturday.

Duterte said a president should be compassionate and must be a good judge of character.

"The president should be a compassionate one, somebody who is really for the people... he must be a good judge of character," he said.

Aside from Vice President Leni Robredo the other presidential candidate who is also a lawyer is Jose Montemayor, who is also a cardiologist.

In his previous interview with Presidential Communication Secretary Martin Andanar, Duterte vowed to remain neutral as he refused to endorse any presidential candidate for this year's election.

"I will see to it and I will guarantee to all candidates, I will be neutral and the military and the police will see to it that the Constitution, mandated by the Constitution upon their shoulders will produce a clean and honest election," he said. Robina Asido/DMS