Duterte says he ''cannot guarantee'' peaceful elections in May

President Rodrigo Duterte admitted that he cannot guarantee the conduct of peaceful elections in the country this May

"I cannot guarantee you that it will be peaceful. There will be one or two or three (incidents)," Duterte said in an interview with Pastor Apollo Quiboloy on Saturday.

However, Duterte reiterated his warning that he will not allow terrorism and violence during the poll.

"Even here in Mindanao. I mean, even the warring factions in Cotabato. I told them: I will not allow terrorism in the election. I will not allow violence," he said.

"I'm repeating this warning in this election... I'm a politician. I could not have been President without politics. But those who will say that they are warlords, believe me I will come to you," he added.

Duterte also expressed alarm over an intelligence report saying communist insurgents are conniving with a certain political organization to sow discord, especially this coming election.

“What I really am afraid of is the report of the intelligence community, ” Duterte told Quiboloy.

“There appears to be a grouping of the communists. These yellows, even this other one ... Well, of course the communist is already a terrorist organization ,” he added.

“ They are watching for that kind of situation. They might be... this is what I said could disrupt they have these working relations now with the yellows and the election is the objective really.”

In his previous interview with Presidential Communication Secretary Martin Andanar, Duterte warned that he will personally go to the house of any individual who wants to sow terror and violence during the election.

"I will not allow if you conduct terrorism. I will not give any order from Malacanang, I will come to your house and ask you," he said.

Duterte announced he tasked Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to ensure the peaceful and honest conduct of the May election.

"If you do not want an election, and you create artificial scenery there that will make the environment not conducive to a fair and honest election, look for another president not in my term," he added. Robina Asido/DMS