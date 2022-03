Robredo's net satisfaction rating ''neutral'', Sotto jumps to ''very good'': SWS

Net satisfaction rating of Vice President Leni Robredo fell from a ''good'' +24 to a ''neutral'' +1, a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey done on December 12 to 16, 2021 said Friday.

But Senate President Vicente Sotto III net satisfaction rating rose from ''good'' to ''very good'', up from +46 in September 2021 to +52 (correctly rounded) in December 2021.

The 6-point increase in the overall net satisfaction rating of Senate President Sotto was due to increases in all areas except Mindanao.

Getting ''neutral'' ratings were a +5 for Speaker Lord Allan Velasco and a +7 for Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo.

The findings were first presented at the annual SWS Survey Review on February 7.

Robredo is seeking the presidency while Sotto is running for vice president in the 2022 national elections. Both are trailing the survey front-runners, former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Davao City Vice Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

''The 23-point decline in the overall net satisfaction rating of Vice President Robredo was due to decreases in all areas, especially in Mindanao,'' said SWS.

Compared to September 2021, Robredo's net satisfaction rating fell from good to neutral, down from +24 to +1

Robredo's net satisfaction rating stayed fell from neutral to poor in Metro Manila, down from +1 in September 2021 to -16 in December 2021.

It stayed moderate in Balance Luzon, although down from +24 in September to +10 (correctly rounded) in December. It fell from good to moderate in the Visayas, down from +47 (correctly rounded) in September to +27 (correctly rounded) in December. It fell from moderate to poor in Mindanao, down from +20 in September to -27 (correctly rounded) in December.

Urban net satisfaction fell from moderate to poor, down from +13 in September to -13 in December. Rural net satisfaction fell from good to moderate, down from +34 in September to +14 in December.

Robredo's net satisfaction rating fell from moderate to neutral among men, down from +17 in September to -4 in December. It fell from good to neutral among women, down from +32 in September to +6 in December.

Sotto's net satisfaction rating rose from good to very good in Metro Manila, up from +49 (correctly rounded) in September to +53 in December.

It also rose from good to very good in Balance Luzon, up from +47 in September to +56 (correctly rounded) in December. It stayed very good in the Visayas, up from +51 in September to +63 in December. It stayed good in Mindanao, although down slightly from +37 in September to +31 in December.

Urban net satisfaction with Sotto stayed good, up slightly from +45 in September to +48 in December. Rural net satisfaction rose from good to very good, up from +47 in September to +55 in December.

Sotto's net satisfaction rating stayed good among men, hardly moving from +44 (correctly rounded) in September to +45 in December. It rose from good to very goodamong women, up from +48 in September to +58 in December.

Sotto's net satisfaction rating stayed good among the 18-34-year-olds, up from +37 to +48 range in September to +40 to +49 range in December. It rose from good to very good among those 35 years old and above, up from +45 to +49 range in September to +50 to +59 range in December.

It rose from good to very goodamong non-elementary graduates, up from +46 in September to +54 in December. It stayed very good among elementary graduates, up slightly from +52 in September to +56 in December. It rose from good to very good among junior high school graduates, up from +45 in September to +51 in December. It stayed good among college graduates, up from +38 in September to +41 in December.

The Fourth Quarter 2021 Social Weather Survey was conducted from December 12-16, 2021, using face-to-face interviews of 1,440 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 360 each in Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao. SWS