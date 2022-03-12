Task force may be dissolved if gov't declares Alert Level O

The National Task Force against COVID-19 which is headed by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana may be dissolved if the government declares Alert Level Zero.

During the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing, Interior Undersecretary for Operations Epimaco Densing III said a possible declaration of Alert Level 0 is being discussed by the government.

"This is what we really called as new normal, however we haven't provided details and we are still working to complete the national action plan (NAP 5)," he said.

"One of the things that will happen under Alert Level 0 and if we pass the NAP 5 maybe the NTF on COVID-19 will dissolve," he added.

Densing explained that the NAP 5 will include the details on how the Philippine economy will recover from Covid-19.

"We have to remember as of today until Sept. 12, unless earlier lifted we are still under the national health emergency. This is why we still implement the alert level system," he said.

Densing said under the NAP 5 the management of COVID-19 which will be treated as ordinary flu will be transferred to the local government.

"We are strengthening our local government because under Alert Level 0, the frontliner here will be the local governments, that is why one of the things that we are going to do is to strengthen our local government to address the potential endemic that may happen in their area," he said.

"The national government will just come in if the virus spreads again in the country, the national government, IATF will come in for policy making and implementation to help the local government," he added. Robina Asido/DMS