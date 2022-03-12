Expert believes country ready to be under Alert Level Zero

An infectious disease specialist expressed belief that the country is ready to be placed under Alert Level Zero.

"At this point, based on the metrics that we see now especially in the decrease of cases and the healthcare utilization rate, these are what we are looking at if ever we will be downgrading to Alert Level Zero, It appears that we are now ready," Rontgene Solante said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Friday.

However, Solante emphasized the need to continue wearing face masks even under Alert Level Zero.

"We still have to maintain our mask, wearing of face mask even if we’ll be on Alert Level Zero because I think that’s the more important part of protection even if other limitations will be lifted," he said.

"In Alert Level Zero, we see COVID-19 as an ordinary infection like influenza, tuberculosis or even Dengue. But since we know that the Omicron variant is still in the community and the transmission is still high and also an important factor is the vaccination have not yet reached 90 percent, then we presume that retaining these protocols, the face mask, hand washing should be an important component to an Alert Level Zero," he added. Robina Asido/DMS