Iloilo to be under Alert Level 1 until Tuesday: IATF

Iloilo is now under Alert Level 1 until March 15, Tuesday, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) said in a brief statement on Thursday.

The province is the 39th in the Philippines to be under the lowest of the alert levels.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said the IATF's decision was based on the assessment of the Sub-Technical Working Group on Data Analytics that Iloilo attained the criteria.

"This shall take effect immediately and until March 15, 2022," Andanar said.

Under the IATF, an area can be placed under Alert Level 1 if 70 percent of its target population and 80 percent of its senior citizens are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. DMS