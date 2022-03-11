Lorenzana says purchase of Russian heavy lift helicopters remains on track

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed that procurement of Mi-17 heavy lift helicopters with Russia remains on track but he did not ensure it will not be affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

"The heavy lift helicopter procurement project with Russia is on track. The contract was signed and the down payments were done before the Ukraine crisis happened," he said.

"It is a multi year procurement contract and the delivery of the first batch will be in 24 months," he added.

However, Lorenzana said "only time will tell" if the procurement will be affected by the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

Lorenzana expressed belief that measures of the United States that impose sanctions against countries buying military and defense materials from Russia will not become a problem on buying Mi-17 heavy lift helicopters for the Philippine Air Force.

"I think it will not because we already made our first payment," he said.

"No, we do not see any likelihood of being scrapped as of this moment," Lorenzana said when asked if scrapping the deal is an option amid the crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

"We hope the Ukraine crisis is resolved soon," he added.

Lorenzana said the contract for the acquisition of 17 units of Mi-17 heavy lift helicopters amounting to P12.7 billion was signed last November and down payment was made in January. Robina Asido/DMS