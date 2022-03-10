Online cockfighting operations to continue, Palace orders probe on 34 missing bettors

Online cockfighting operations will continue despite a Palace order to conduct investigation on the disappearance of 34 cockfighting aficionados.

In view of the Senate Resolution No. 996, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct a "thorough investigation on the disappearances, and to submit its finding to the office of the President and the Department of Justice within 30 days from the issuance of this order."

"Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) is also directed to conduct an investigation for any violation of its e-sabong licensees under their existing terms of agreement, and to ensure the compliance with the security and surveillance requirements under its regulatory framework for e-sabong off cockpit betting station, particularly the installation of CCTV systems in e-sabong gaming sites, among others," Medialdea said in a memorandum issued on Tuesday.

Despite the call of the Senate for Pagcor to suspend the license of e-sabong operators and to immediately stop all activities related to "e-sabong'' until the cases of the missing sabungeros are resolved, Medialdea said the operations of e-sabong licensees shall remain unaffected, pending the result of the investigations.

The Senate committee on public order has conducted three hearings following the rising number of missing cockfight players in different areas in Luzon.

At least 34 cockfight enthusiasts from Manila, Bulacan, Laguna and Batangas have been reported missing since 2021. Robina Asido/DMS