Two suspects nabbed as authorities seize 160 kilos of shabu in Valenzuela

Authorities arrested a Chinese drug suspect and his accomplice as they seized 160 kilograms of shabu worth P1.1 billion Tuesday afternoon in Barangay Karuhatan, Valenzuela.

The operatives were composed of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority Intelligence Service (PDEA-IS), PDEA Regional Office - National Capital Region (PDEA RO-NCR), Armed Forces Of the Philippines, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), and Valenzuela police station.

Speaking before the media on the site of the operation, PDEA Director

General Wilkins Villanueva said a certain Tianzhu Lyu from Fujian, China and his cohort Meliza Villanueva sold the shabu to undercover law enforcement operatives.

Apart from the drug evidence, also confiscated from the two suspects were three mobile phones and identification cards.

The suspects will be facing violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Art. II of RA 9165

or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. DMS