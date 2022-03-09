Japan Ambassador joins progress inspection of Manila Subway construction

On Tuesday, Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko together with Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, visited some construction sites of the Metro Manila Subway Project.

Ambassador Koshikawa said it was a great honor to witness the progress of the Metro Manila Subway construction, and he is truly pleased that the Government of Japan is a part of this “Project of the Century”.

The Ambassador assured that, “Japan will continue to support this subway to the utmost of our abilities until its completion”, and he looks forward to the day Filipinos are enjoying their first-ever subway built with state-of-the-art Japanese technology and know-how, with the safety and convenience of Filipinos in mind.

As one of the flagship developments under the Build, Build, Build program, the construction of Metro Manila Subway is steadily progressing and the Tunnel Boring Machine for the subway will be soon be launched for the first time in Philippine history.

This 17-station railway will halve travel time between Quezon City and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), provide many Filipinos in Metro Manila a comfortable and safe ride, and revitalize the Philippine economy by easing the heavy traffic in Metro Manila. Japan Information and Culture Center