Akyson chair asks BIR chief if he has sent written demand to Marcos heirs regarding reported P203b they owe gov't

Aksyon Demokratiko chairman Ernest Ramel on Monday wrote the chief of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to inquire if his office has renewed written demands on the Marcos heirs to pay their tax liabilities amounting to P203.819 billion.

In a letter to BIR Commissioner Ceasar Dulay dated March 7, Ramel pointed out that former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. died on Sept. 29, 1989, almost 32 years ago. “His heirs -widow Imelda, only son Ferdinand Jr. and daughters Imee and Irene did not file the estate tax return with the Bureau of Internal Revenue as required by law. Neither did they pay any estate tax,” he wrote.

Ramel said the Marcos heirs ignored all the notices send by the BIR.

Marcos Jr. filed a petition before the Court of Appeals, which dismissed the petition on June 5,1999 on the ground that the estate tax assessment of BIR (amounting to P23,293,607,638) had become final and unappealable. The Supreme Court would later affirm the Court of Appeals decision.

“The BIR, which you now head, must renew written demands on the Marcos heirs to pay these tax liabilities once every five years, otherwise they prescribe and become uncollectable. Past administrations under Presidents Ramos, Arroyo and Aquino have faithfully issued such written demands,” Ramel said.

“As Chairman of the Aksyon Demokratiko, the political party of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, I would like to inquire if the BIR under the Duterte administration has done the same,” he said.

Ramel wrote: “The aggregate amount of P203.819 billion which the Marcos heirs owe the Philippine government is such a big amount that Mayor Isko, if elected president, promised to give as 'ayuda' to millions of Filipinos who lost their jobs during the pandemic.”

On behalf of all taxpayers and citizens of the Philippines, I would like to seek a reply to the simple question: Did the BIR under your watch sent a new written demand to the Marcos heirs regarding the P203 billion which they owe the Filipino people,” Ramel’s letter concluded.

In a media briefing Thursday last week, Ramel said the Marcos family’s avoidance to pay the estate tax is a clear demonstration of “abuse of power, disregard for the laws enforced by the government and lack of respect to citizens who religiously pay their taxes imposed on them.”

“Ang ganitong klaseng karakter at pag-uugali ay hindi dapat tinutularan at lalong hindi dapat inihahalal bilang pangulo. Kung talagang sinsero sa sinasabi niyang ‘kilusan ng pagkakaisa’ si Marcos Jr, nararapat lamang na magbayad sila ng takdang buwis na ngayon ay nasa P200-B na. Nasabi na ni Mayor Isko na ang naturang halaga ay maaring gamitin bilang ayuda sa mga Pilipinong tinamaan ng husto ng pandemya,” Ramel told reporters.

In the same media briefing, Ramel also questioned Marcos Jr’s refusal to answer directly or squarely other issues hounding him which is seeking truth and answers.

Ramel explained that if Marcos cannot explain all the issues being thrown at him and continues to evade it, what will happen to the country and the people if unfortunately he becomes president?

“Ang aming hamon kay Marcos Jr. ay bayaran ang naturang obligasyon ayon sa hatol ng Korte Suprema, sagutin ang ilang mga katanungan na paulit-ulit na iniiwasang harapin mismo ng kandidatong ito sa mga debate kung totoong ang layunin niya ay pagkakaisa. Nakakatakot isipin na ngayong hindi pa siya pangulo ay binabalewala na niya ang batas, ang pagharap at pagsagot sa mga sinasabing kasinungalingan niya. Paano na kung maihalal siya? Ramel said. IMD For President Media Bureau