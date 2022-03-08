PCG's first 97-meter MRRV passes final acceptance after last week sea trial

BRP Teresa Magbanua, the first 97-meter multi-role response vessel (MRRV) of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), has passed the final acceptance after the successful sea trial conducted at the vicinity of waters off Bataan last week.

According to the PCG, during the sea trial from March 3 to 4, 2022, "the DOTr - PCG Technical Inspection and Acceptance Committee (TIAC) carefully tested the vessel's draft measurement, doppler speed log, progressive sea trial, noise / local vibration measurement, propeller shaft revolution indicator, anchor windlass, turning, Z maneuvering, steering gear, crash stop astern, and crash stop ahead, the lowest revolution of main engines, inertia, autopilot, echo sounder, marine radar, Automatic Identification System (AIS), and Global Positioning System (GPS) tests."

In a video posted by the PCG, Coast Guard Commander Anthony Cueva, PCG Acting Project Management Officer confirmed that all the equipment onboard BRP Teresa Magbanua are in accordance with the technical specifications set in the contract.

Cueva said the inspection of BRP Teresa Magbanua was conducted by members of the DOTr-PCG Technical Inspection and Acceptance Committee composed of personnel from the DOTr, PCG particularly the PCG-PMO, the CG 10 or the staff for ship and aircraft engineering of the PCG and the Coast Guard fleet which is the mother unit of MRRV-9701."

"We have conducted testing of all its machinery and equipment particularly our Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) and all the safety equipment onboard the vessel," said Cueva.

"We also conducted testing on the vessels maneuverability and how the vessels cope up with the waves, how the vessel reacts and of course our bridge management systems and our high technology equipment installed in the ship were also checked," he said.

"As a result of our two days inspections which started yesterday all equipment are working properly and in accordance with technical specifications set in the contract so we can be assured that our equipment, our vessel is in accordance with the procurement from Japan which is made by Mitsubishi (shipbuilding Ltd Co.)," he added.

Enrico Ferre of the Water Transport Planning Division of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said MRRV-9701 "is the first government vessel in the world with Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) classification"

"Rest assured that it has passed the inspections conducted. With minor observations, the vessel and the equipment has successfully passed the inspection in general," he said. Robina Asido/DMS