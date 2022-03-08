DFA orders mandatory evacuation of Filipinos in Ukraine

The Philippine government on Monday ordered the mandatory evacuation of all Filipinos in Ukraine.

"Due to the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, the Department of Foreign Affairs has raised the crisis alert level for all areas in Ukraine to Alert Level 4 (Mandatory Repatriation)," the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Filipinos in Ukraine will be assisted by the Philippine Embassy in Poland and the Rapid Response Team, which are currently assisting Filipino nationals for repatriation and relocation," the DFA said.

The DFA said it is monitoring developments in Ukraine after Russia invaded the former Soviet state on February 24.

There are more than 300 Filipinos are working in Ukraine. They have been evacuating them in batches since last week. The DFA said there are 141 Filipinos in Ukraine.

The Philippine Embassy in Warsaw has jurisdiction over Ukraine. Poland has agreed to accept Filipinos leaving Ukraine without entry permits. DMS