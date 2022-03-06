PDP-Laban Cusi faction adopts Sara as VP candidate for May elections

The PDP-Laban faction chaired by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi endorsed Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as its candidate for vice president in the May national and local elections.

It made the announcement at its proclamation rally in San Mateo.

Rizal Saturday afternoon.

The party also proclaimed seven senatorial candidates. These are

actor Robin Padilla, broadcaster Rey Langit, House Deputy Speaker

Rodante Marcoleta, former Cabinet secretaries Grego Belgica, Salvador

Panelo and John Castriciones, and former Energy Undersecretary Astra

Pimentel.

Cusi said other guest candidates will be announced soon.

“This event, organized by the party and San Mateo Mayor Cristina Diaz,

will kick off and drumbeat our series of campaign events across the

country to show that the PDP Laban is the dominant party in the

country,” Cusi said in a statement. DMS