WestMinCom chief visits wounded soldiers in Lanao del Sur

Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario, Jr., chief of the Western Mindanao Command checked the status of the battle casualties of the Lanao del Sur encounter during his visit to Lanao del Sur Thursday.

Rosario, together with Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio, commander of Joint Task Force, visited and conferred medals to the wounded soldiers recuperating at the Forward Support Medical Company of the 103rd Infantry Brigade at Kampo Ranao, Marawi City.

Awarded with Wounded Personnel Medal were Private First Class Jayson Dayhop, Private First Class Romeo Aclan, Jr., Private Jayson Jay Pielago, Private Genes Mike Rellon, and Private Ariel Bahala, all of the 55th Infantry Battalion.

They were recognized after sustaining wounds during the combat operations conducted against around 40 members of the Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group under Abu Zacariah in Barangay Ilalag, Maguing, Lanao del Sur last March 1.

Cash assistance was also given to the battle casualties and to the next of kin of the fallen soldier.

Rosario expressed his gratitude to the soldiers for their commitment and gallantry to end terrorism. He also thanked them for their service and sacrifices.

Ponio said, “Our troops are very motivated to carry on their duties because they know the WestMinCom Commander supports them. We are overwhelmed by the support of our Commander and this will all the more propel us to do our job with utmost fervor”.

On the same day, Rosario, Ponio; Brig. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, deputy commander for administration of WestMinCom; and Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade during the press conference held at Kampo Ranao.

Also present during the press conference were Maguing Mayor Fahad Molok, Amer Bitor who represented Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Alonto Adiong, Jr., and Police Col. Christopher Panapan of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office.

In the press conference, Rosario once again denounced the false information released on social media and stressed that the targets were members of the IS-inspired Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group.

He said hat the MILF, local government officials, PNP, and other stakeholders are providing full support to the military in all of its endeavors.

Rosario, Jr. also paid a courtesy call on Pagadian City Mayor Samuel Co early in the morning of the same day. The two met at the mayor’s office in San Jose District, Pagadian City.

Co thanked the military particularly the Philippine Army for sustaining the peace in Pagadian City. Rosario, on the other hand, expressed his gratitude to the local government of Pagadian for establishing good relationship with and for the continued support to the military units situated in the city.

During his visit to Pagadian City and Lanao del Sur, the WestMinCom commander was accompanied by Ponio, Nafarrete, and other officers. PIO, WesMinCom