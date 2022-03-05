Duterte maintains composition of BTA for three months

President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to maintain the current composition of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) for three months, the Security, Justice and Peace Cabinet Cluster (SJPCC) said on Friday.

In a statement, the cluster announced that Duterte had approved its recommendation on February 21.

The recommendation was made by the cluster "in light of the fact that only three months remain before the newly-elected administration takes over the reins of government."The SJPCC said the three month period will provide incumbent members of the BTA the time to complete their crucial tasks.

"Moreover, maintaining the status quo in the BTA will enable the incumbent President to focus on ensuring that the key aspects of the transition process in the Bangsamoro, such as building the capacity of the BTA Parliament and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Cabinet for good and accountable moral governance, are effectively carried out," its stated.

The SJPCC said "maintaining the status quo in the BTA takes into consideration the appeal made by the BTA through Resolution No. 173 dated 12 October 2021 requesting President Duterte to allow the incumbent BTA members to continue carrying out their mandate in order to preserve the gains achieved under the body’s various programs, projects and legislative measures."

In its resolution, the "BTA emphasized that their appeal to the President to keep the status quo is being made in view of the diverse ethnic-cultural and professional background of the body’s membership; their policy advocacies and accomplishments; and the extensive trainings on governance they have received from academic and other development institutions."

The SJPCC noted that "the BTA likewise issued Resolution No. 209 dated 15 February 2022 appealing to President Duterte to give primary consideration to the re-appointment of BTA members who are nominated by the national government, as this will ensure a smooth transition process without the possibility of any political disruptions taking place."

It also mentioned that Duterte also approved the 41 Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) nominees for the BTA as submitted by BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim.

However, the cluster noted that Duterte has the authority to replace those members who may be elected into office during the 2022 national elections and the status quo in the BTA will be done in the exigency of public service.

"Undoubtedly, the BTA has over the past two years played an instrumental role in uplifting the lives of the Bangsamoro people and unleashing the economic potential of the region. Given these major accomplishments, its current membership must not only be given due recognition, but must also be given the chance to complete what it has started," said SJPCC.

"By keeping the status quo in the BTA, we are not only building on and sustaining the gains of the Bangsamoro peace process; we are laying the foundations where genuine development and long-lasting peace can take root and flourish, and where our Moro brothers and sisters can look ahead to a better and brighter future," it added. Robina Asido/DMS