Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group leader is new ISIS emir in Southeast Asia: military

The leader of the Daulah Islamiyah Maute Group (DI-MG) which was encountered by the military in Lanao del Sur on Tuesday is the ISIS emir in Southeast Asia, a military official said Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, 103rd Infantry Brigade Commander said Hadji Satar, alias Abu Zacariah took over as the ISIS emir in Southeast Asia "sometime late last year."

"There are indications that he already took over because he is talking with foreign supporters," he said.

Cuerpo said Abu Zacariah was among the terrorist members in its stronghold at Barangay Ilalag, Maguing municipality when it was bombed by the military.

"Yes he was there, but we cannot positively say that he is among those who were killed because their bodies were battered (due to the bombing)," he said.

Cuerpo said the military said a total of eight persons were killed. Seven were terrorists and one was a soldier, whose identity was not revealed.

The military said a total of 45 firearms and other war materials, including rocket propelled grenade (RPG), were recovered.

He added that ISIS flag were recovered from the belongings of the terrorist group members. Robina Asido/DMS